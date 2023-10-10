Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halloween is coming early to Whittlesey this year, with a fun day of grisly games, spooky stalls and anarchic activities due to invade the town on Sunday October 22.

Along with all the ghoulish fun and games, the event will host horror authors, tarot card readers, art activities and competitions, including several prizes for best fancy dress outfit.

The ‘spook-tacular’ has been organised by Whittlesey-based author, S. J. Spott, better known locally as Stacey.

The Halloween Extravaganza family fun day will take over the Whittlesey Indoor Bowls & Sports Complex Hall on Sunday October 22.

“I wanted to put on some fun entertainment for the community while also raising money for charity at the same time.”

It is the latest in a series of child-focused endeavours Stacey has spearheaded over the past few years.

The writer and graphic designer’s life was turned upside down three years ago when she was hit by premature menopause. Since then, she has put her efforts into undertaking projects that help “turn [her] negative into something positive.”

The talented 38-year-old has written a moving account of her “unfortunate situation” entitled Me and My Menopause: Starting Early.

The organiser of the Halloween Extravaganza - local author, S. J. Spott - has written a moving new book about her experiences dealing with premature menopause.

She said writing the book helped her deal with the experience.

“Sitting in the doctor’s office, hearing the word ‘menopause’ was by far the last thing you could have imagined at the age of 35,” she recalled.

Most women who experience the menopause usually reach it between the ages of 45 and 55.

“For the months that followed, everything spiralled out of control,” she added.

“I couldn’t take in the information and it felt like I’d had a breakdown.”

Though Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) eventually “saved” Stacey, the episode left her unable to have children.

“The dream was to do it [start a family] later because I wasn’t ready,” she shared. “But the moment something is taken away is the moment you realise it is the very thing you wanted in your life all along.”

Stacey’s book will be released on October 18. Copies will be available at the Halloween Extravaganza, with sales being donated to The Menopause Charity. Money raised from the event’s raffles and competitions will be presented to a number of additional charities, including Breast Cancer UK.