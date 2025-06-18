What's on in Peterborough - including Werrington Carnival

The 2023 Werrington Carnival procession through the village - the event returns this Saturday.

An annual village carnival, nostalgic 1940s weekend and a concert featuring The Sixteen in Peterborough Cathedral….

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Werrington Village, Saturday, June 21

The always noisy and colourful carnival parade will start off from Wells Close at 1.30pm, weaving its way through the packed village streets to the playing fields at Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope.

There will be stalls, entertainment and food options available.

Look out, too, for the Lancaster doing a flyover.

Hamptonbury, The Moorhen pub, Hampton Vale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, a UV Party hosted by DJ Slim; Saturday is an outdoor ticketed event headlined by Oasus (after party in the pub) and Sundaywill be feel-good music in the beer garden from 1pm-6pm, with Joanne Fenton, Tom Stone and Tommy Philpot.

Crowland and Thorney 1940s weekend

Park Farm, Thorney, June 21 and 22

A major highlight on both days will be the live battle re-enactments, taking place each afternoon. Also on display will be the remarkable Crowland Buffalo LVT (Landing Vehicle Tracked), which was unearthed in 2021 after being buried for over 74 years. 2025 marks the 80th Anniversary of VE Day when the Crowland Buffalo was last in use.

The weekend will also feature an impressive array of re-enactors and living history groups.

THE SIXTEEN - Angel of Peace, Peterborough Cathedral, June 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering tranquillity in a world of resurgent conflict and frenetic demands on our attention, The Sixteen – one of the world's most renowned choral ensembles – presents its 2025 Choral Pilgrimage.

CRANFORD

Key Theatre Studio until Saturday

Peterborough Playgoers present Cranford, a play written by Laura Turner based on the novel by Elisabeth Gaskell (it was serialised on the BBC in 2009).

It is the story of the ladies in a small town in the 1830s who like to think they rule the place with their social rules on how to behave, but the Industrial Revolution, and in particular the railway, is threatening to disrupt their genteel way of life.

The comedy may be gentle but it is still laugh out loud funny at times.

SOMETHING ABOUT LENNON – THE JOHN LENNON STORY

New Theatre, June 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor and musician Daniel Taylor (you might have seen him in Blood Brothers) leads the band to share a heartfelt tribute to the inspiration behind a generation.

5 Mistakes That Changed History at New Theatre, June 21

Blending sharp comedy with fascinating storytelling, Paul Coulter explores the pivotal moments where human error altered the course of the world. Whether it’s a misplaced letter, a disastrous miscalculation, or an ill-advised love affair.

Exhibition: Paston All Saints Church, Friday, 2pm-4pm and Saturday 10am-12.30pm

800 years of local church history will be remembered this coming weekend in a wonderful exhibition of photographs and writings guaranteed to bring back memories for many parishioners.

Midsummer in Song at Fotheringhay Church, June 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the Harborough Singers for an evening of song, strawberries and a glass of something cool and fizzy. The Singers will present a programme of music for Midsummer, themed around sonnets and verse. Tickets from www.harboroughsingers.com

T.REXTASY The Greatest Hits Tour , The Cresset, June 20

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. Truly a rock’n’roll concert for all ages. If you would like to know exactly what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this show is for you.

WHAT I DID AT SCHOOL TODAY

Yaxley Village Hall, June 21 (7pm)

Yaxley Amateur Players return with a comedy play by John Mee.

Warning: Contains some adult language and innuendos.

Tickets from https://yap.org.uk/events/