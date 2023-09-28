Wendy's name signage goes up as recruitment starts for new drive-thru in Peterborough
Signage has gone up outside the new Wendy’s fast food drive thru in Peterborough.
Operator Blank Table has teamed up with Peterborough-based construction firm Princebuild to put the finishing touches to the eatery in the new £30 million Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.
The name sign and logos along with the slogan ‘Quality Burgers since 1969’ has gone up along with a ‘Hiring now’ sign as recruitment starts to find about 50 members of staff.
A date for one of the most eagerly anticipated openings in the city has not been set but Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, has said the drive-thru will open in the last three months of this year.
Mr Morris said: “A lot of people tell me they can’t wait for Wendy’s in Peterborough to open – they are all desperate for it to come to Maskew Avenue.”