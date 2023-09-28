News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Wendy's name signage goes up as recruitment starts for new drive-thru in Peterborough

Hiring starts to find about 50 staff
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 28th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Signage has gone up outside the new Wendy’s fast food drive thru in Peterborough.

Operator Blank Table has teamed up with Peterborough-based construction firm Princebuild to put the finishing touches to the eatery in the new £30 million Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The name sign and logos along with the slogan ‘Quality Burgers since 1969’ has gone up along with a ‘Hiring now’ sign as recruitment starts to find about 50 members of staff.

The branding has gone up on the first Wendy's fast food drive-thru in Peterborough - at the entrance to the new Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.The branding has gone up on the first Wendy's fast food drive-thru in Peterborough - at the entrance to the new Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.
The branding has gone up on the first Wendy's fast food drive-thru in Peterborough - at the entrance to the new Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.
Most Popular
Read More
Operator name for Wendy’s

A date for one of the most eagerly anticipated openings in the city has not been set but Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, has said the drive-thru will open in the last three months of this year.

Mr Morris said: “A lot of people tell me they can’t wait for Wendy’s in Peterborough to open – they are all desperate for it to come to Maskew Avenue.”

Related topics:PeterboroughMaskew Avenue