Signage has gone up outside the new Wendy’s fast food drive thru in Peterborough.

Operator Blank Table has teamed up with Peterborough-based construction firm Princebuild to put the finishing touches to the eatery in the new £30 million Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.

The name sign and logos along with the slogan ‘Quality Burgers since 1969’ has gone up along with a ‘Hiring now’ sign as recruitment starts to find about 50 members of staff.

A date for one of the most eagerly anticipated openings in the city has not been set but Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, has said the drive-thru will open in the last three months of this year.