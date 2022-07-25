Peterborough Cathedral has renewed calls for more people to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes

Peterborough Cathedral has renewed calls for more people to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes.

The Cathedral is working with community organisation Peterborough Citizens to increase the number of homes available to Ukrainian refugees as part of the government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme.

Organisers at the Cathedral have partnered with charities Citizens UK and Ukrainian Sponsorship Pathway UK (USPUK) to support their ‘Communities for Ukraine’ programme, which connects local hosts with refugees from Ukraine.

Jurgita Bilinskiene, Ukraine project coordinator at Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Citizens, said: “The war in Ukraine is a terrible thing and sadly we cannot close our eyes and pretend it’s not happening.

"There is a huge need to find places for refugees and our primary project goal now is to engage more people in this scheme. We’re calling all those in this area who are thinking of sponsoring a Ukrainian family to get in touch.

"Even if you cannot yourself offer a room or house for Ukrainian refugees, please share this message asking people to join the scheme.”

The Communities for Ukraine scheme offers end-to-end advice and practical help for Ukrainian refugees to make moving to the UK safer, sustainable and supported.

“If you are not sure about becoming a host, you can email us at [email protected] for advice or sponsoring tips,” Jurgita added.

"We can advise you on how to become a host or how to avoid some of the issues that might arise. Our multistage system lets us find the best match for you, and you are the decision maker throughout the process.

"You can change your mind and choose another family at any time before the final stage, with no pressure and with maximum confidentiality. In the pre-final stage, you’ll have a remote meeting with a Ukrainian family, a translator (if needed) and a Peterborough Cathedral mediator.

"Just after that, both sides will make their final decision. It is essential that both sides’ preferences are taken into account.”