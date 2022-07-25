Police launch investigation after blaze which destroyed eight cars in Stamford

Police have launched an investigation into a fire which destroyed eight vehicles and damaged three properties in Stamford.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in Edward Road at 2.37am on Friday (July 22).

Specialist investigators from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have examined the wreckage and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

An investigation is taking place into the fire

Police are keeping an open mind about how and why the fire happened.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or may have information about the incident. We’d also like to view any CCTV or dashcam footage which may have shown the area in the moments leading up to the fire.

“The fire has caused significant damage to eight vehicles, as well as heat damage to the exterior of the nearby flats, and fire damage to front windows, front doors, and the fences of neighbouring properties.

“Nobody has been reported to have been injured as a result of the fire.”

If you have information which could help Lincolnshire Police enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch with officers.

By calling 101 quoting incident 40 of 22 July.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 40 of 22 July in the subject line.