Residents say they are thinking of cancelling their ‘road tax’ due to the issues

There have been calls for action to tackle serious issues caused by bad parking in one neighbourhood in Peterborough – over fears someone could get hurt.

Residents living in Woodston have said crashes have already taken place on streets in the area as a result of vehicles being badly parked.

Ambulances have also been blocked as they attend emergencies.

The residents have also hit out at the number of untaxed vehicles in the neighbourhood.

“I am anxious that when Guild House is complete it could get worse"

John Hammond, a resident living in the area, said there were issues every single day – and there were fears it could get worse. He said: “Woodston as a whole is getting really bad, and no one seems accountable.

“For me, Wharf Road and all adjoining roads are particularly bad. 40 untaxed vehicles, some of which have been on the road for a few years is totally unacceptable.

"Then there are the take-aways across from Jubilee Street and George Street. Delivery drivers are constantly parking on double yellow line, as do clients using the barbers.

“Residents have told me that they are at their wits end as they struggle to park on their own street.

"Subsequently, some residents on Jubilee Street are parking in Flamborough Close, Wharf Road and St Augustine's walk and walking through to their home.

"This is happening every single day with cars parked on double yellow lines and even on the zig-zag lines of the pelican crossing.

"Then lorries are pulling up and onloading on the zig zags and the police do nothing.

"There have been a couple of accidents on Wharf Road, two on Oundle Road at the junction with New Road and one at the junction with George Street.

"Two ambulances were blocked in, in Flamborough Close

"A few residents, myself included are thinking of cancelling our road tax, because we have proved that it is very unlikely we will get a ticket.

“I am anxious that when Guild House is complete it could get worse due to insufficient parking spaces for the 140 flats.”

The issue was raised after Peterborough Police posted about tackling problem parking in Millfield – with Mr Hammond calling for action in other parts of town

“I’d welcome a clear update from both the council and the police on what action is being taken"

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “I’ve heard from residents in Woodston who are concerned about parking and road safety – especially around areas like Jubilee Street, Wharf Road and Flamborough Close.

“I’ve written to the council about these concerns, and they’ve pledged to increase the number of enforcement officers, step up patrols in key areas and look at longer-term solutions to tackle problem parking.

“It’s important that enforcement is fair and consistent across the city, and that residents feel confident their concerns are being listened to. I’d welcome a clear update from both the council and the police on what action is being taken, and will continue to follow the issue closely.”

“Concerns around untaxed vehicles and inconsiderate parking continue to be raised frequently”

Cllr Daisy Blakemore-Creedon, who represents the Fletton and Woodston ward, said: “This is an issue I have been engaging with residents on for some time now, and it’s clear that concerns around untaxed vehicles and inconsiderate parking continue to be raised frequently, particularly in areas such as Wharf Road .

“To clarify responsibilities: matters concerning untaxed vehicles or those without a valid MOT fall under the remit of the DVLA. These vehicles can be reported directly to the DVLA via their online portal, and they have enforcement powers which include clamping or removing vehicles where necessary.

“In terms of parking issues, responsibility is shared between Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Peterborough City Council, depending on the specific nature of the problem. For example, if a vehicle is causing an obstruction or parked dangerously, it is typically a matter for the police. In contrast, issues such as vehicles parked in contravention of local parking restrictions (e.g., yellow lines, resident permit areas) are enforced by the council’s civil parking enforcement team.

“I continue to liaise closely with both the police and council officers to ensure these concerns are properly addressed, and I always encourage residents to report such issues so that appropriate action can be taken swiftly.”

"We will continue to monitor the area”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We have received complaints about parking in this area, but following investigation and recent site visits we encountered no issues. However, we will continue to monitor the area as part of our regular patrols.

“We would also encourage residents to report any parking issues to us at www.peterborough.gov.uk/report-it-online”

A Peterborough police spokesperson said that parking enforcement is led by the council, but they have the powers to take action.