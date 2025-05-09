Police lead crackdown on illegal parking in Peterborough's Millfield

Drivers caught parking illegally have been issued fines.

Police in Peterborough have been carrying out increased patrols in response to concerns from residents about being parked illegally.

The concerns have been raised with officers in the Millfield area of the city.

On patrols, officers have witnessed cars both parked on double yellow lines as well as fully on the pavement next to double yellows.

The drivers of these vehicles were issued fines.

In response to concerns, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Parking in Millfield is an issue that is continually mentioned at our community meetings, and we regularly carry out patrols of the area in response to these concerns.

“There are plenty of places for you to park, even if it means having to walk a bit further to your destination.

“We can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.”

During patrols in the past week, the force has revealed that officers handed out tickets to five illegally parked vehicles; two on the junction of Taverners Road and Bourges Boulevard and three on the junction of Alma Road and Lincoln Road.

Residents have been urged to report any further concerns about the issue and other community policing concerns online.