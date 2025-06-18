WATCH: What was that massive aeroplane over Peterborough?

Mystery surrounds the appearance of a huge aeroplane that was seen to fly across the skies of Peterborough yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The military-looking aircraft was seen by many people as it criss-crossed the skies above the city late yesterday afternoon (June 17) .

Peterborough resident Toby Wood captured the moment on video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post he said: “Large USAF plane keeps coming to the east of Peterborough and then turning around again.

The military aircraft seen to fly around the skies of Peterborough yesterday. (June 17)

And he joked: “Possibly President Trump looking for the site of a new golf course somewhere to the east of the city.”

The flight tracking app Flightradar24 shows the aircraft flying a circuitous route from Peterborough out between Chatteris and March and on to Ely and back again.