WATCH: What was that massive aeroplane over Peterborough?
Mystery surrounds the appearance of a huge aeroplane that was seen to fly across the skies of Peterborough yesterday.
The military-looking aircraft was seen by many people as it criss-crossed the skies above the city late yesterday afternoon (June 17) .
Peterborough resident Toby Wood captured the moment on video.
In a social media post he said: “Large USAF plane keeps coming to the east of Peterborough and then turning around again.
And he joked: “Possibly President Trump looking for the site of a new golf course somewhere to the east of the city.”
The flight tracking app Flightradar24 shows the aircraft flying a circuitous route from Peterborough out between Chatteris and March and on to Ely and back again.