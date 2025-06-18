WATCH: What was that massive aeroplane over Peterborough?

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 18th Jun 2025, 08:15 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 08:18 BST
Mystery surrounds the appearance of a huge aeroplane that was seen to fly across the skies of Peterborough yesterday.

The military-looking aircraft was seen by many people as it criss-crossed the skies above the city late yesterday afternoon (June 17) .

Peterborough resident Toby Wood captured the moment on video.

In a social media post he said: “Large USAF plane keeps coming to the east of Peterborough and then turning around again.

The military aircraft seen to fly around the skies of Peterborough yesterday. (June 17)placeholder image
And he joked: “Possibly President Trump looking for the site of a new golf course somewhere to the east of the city.”

The flight tracking app Flightradar24 shows the aircraft flying a circuitous route from Peterborough out between Chatteris and March and on to Ely and back again.

