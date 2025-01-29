WATCH: New 'House Project' to help young care leavers to live independently launches in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people leaving care in Peterborough can now receive vital support at an innovative new facility which in the city.

The House Project, located at Chauffeurs Cottage in St. Peter’s Road will help those aged 16-18 to achieve successful independent futures by teaching life skills.

Peterborough City Council says it is the first authority in the East of England to launch its very own House Project, which was officially opened yesterday (Tuesday) at a ceremony attended by dignitaries and care leavers.

The ribbon is cut to officially launch the new House Project

A PCC spokesperson said: “The council is one of 24 local authorities in the UK to set up the facility, as part of the National House Project, an initiative designed to put care leavers in control of their futures by ensuring they have a stable support network around them for as long as they need it.”

The National House Project is a registered charity and part of the Department for Education’s Social Care Innovation Programme. The scheme recognises that moving from care to independent living is not always a positive experience for young people, and that local authorities should support this transition. Through this long-term project, around 10 young people each year will be supported to move into their own homes.

Each young person who takes part in the scheme will receive community-based support, tailored to their needs, helping to prepare them for independent living and assist with general life-skills such as managing finances and decision making. Through regular meet ups and one-to-one sessions care leavers will be given advice and skills in areas such as employment, job searching, CV writing, interview techniques, completing applications and setting up business models.

The spokesperson went on: “Teaching life skills is a key aim of the project, with young people also learning how to cook, manage a household, understand nutrition, as well as budgeting and finance, including tenancy agreements and dealing with bills.

The new facility

“Throughout the project, care leavers will learn more about using public transport, dealing with emergencies, health and safety right through to event organisation skills and managing their mental and physical health. As each module is completed, the care leavers receive recognised certificates of qualification from AQA - an organisation that manages achievements and qualifications.

“Helping young people build positive relationships with each other and their communities is another key element of the support on offer at the project. They will learn about developing relationships with their neighbours in preparation for moving into a permanent home.”

One care leaver, who is taking part in the project, said: "The House Project is an amazing way to support my needs as a of young person preparing to leave care. I’ll be gaining skills, building friendships with other care leavers and increase my confidence to live independently. The greatest part is that I play a key role in how the space is developed from decoration of the house through to the skills I learn along the way. And best of all I have long term support whenever I need it. Just because I may go on to live in my own space doesn’t mean I can’t still access the support just by dropping in to the house."

The venue will also be used as a ‘hub’ for all care experienced young people. The aim is to offer a place for young people to gather, have fun and find support across all areas including housing, money, mental health, and employment.

Council leader, Councillor Dennis Jones gives a talk at the launch event.

"The Hub will offer a chance to speak to dedicated teams who have in-depth knowledge of care experienced people and the support they are entitled to,” the spokesperson explained. “It will also host social events and foster a community among care experienced people in Peterborough. Young people will be involved in the design and decoration of the hub to make it a welcoming space that young people really want to spend time in.”

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services, commented: "Children in care deserve the same opportunities as any other child, and addressing this is vitally important to us. Like all good parents, the council wants to give young people the very best chance in life, and I'm delighted that we are opening this unique facility which is already being run successfully in other areas.

"The Local House project is a first for care leavers in Peterborough. It will enable them to receive wrap-around support to develop the practical and emotional skills needed to live independently and to make their house their home when the move into their own accommodation. This is also essential to reducing homelessness among care leavers as experience shows that those care leavers who are equipped with necessary life skills and ongoing support have better, long term outcomes.

“We are fully committed to improving the experiences, outcomes, and lives of young people leaving care. These young people will benefit from not only gaining vital life skills but also the sense of community and support of their peer group, giving them the opportunity to succeed and achieve in their lives."

The Local House Project has been secured through the support of Peterborough's care leavers and works in partnership with Peterborough's housing authorities and registered housing providers.

However, as we reported back in November, the move into Chauffeurs Cottage, located just through a gateway of the cathedral’s wall, was a controversial one. In order to use the building, Peterborough City Council had to evict a number of arts and culture organisations using the building. It had been previously managed by Metal Culture, who had been using the cottage rent-free since 2011 as a popular creative space for artists in the city.