WATCH: Motorist banned from the roads after 30 minute police chase across Fenland

A driver who led officers on a 30-minute pursuit through Fenland has been banned from driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalton Towler (29) was spotted by neighbourhood officers in a black Nissan X-Trail, in Hundred Road, March, at about 7pm on May 18.

He had failed to stop earlier that week and again made off at speed, through March and onto the A141 before turning off the A47 towards Murrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural crime officers took over the pursuit as Towler continued to drive dangerously but eventually stopped in Roman Bank, Leverington, near Wisbech.

A motorist has been banned from driving after a 30 minute police chase across Fenland

Towler, of Morton Avenue, March, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on June 23, where he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, and handed an 18-month driving ban after admitting dangerous driving, failing to stop, and failing to provide – after he failed to undergo a roadside drug test.

He was also ordered to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Afterwards, Sergeant Tom Nuttall, from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team, said: “Towler admitted he chose not to stop as he knew he was already in trouble.

“That was a selfish and potentially fatal decision because driving dangerously at high speed puts many people at serious risk.”