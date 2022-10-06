Watch as Peterborough girl, 14, becomes Guinness World Record holder for 'world's most flexible girl'
Contortionist Liberty Barros attempted the Guinness World Record at Spiral Gymnastics Club, in Bretton
A Peterborough girl, known as the ‘world’s most flexible girl’, has become a Guinness World Record holder.
Liberty Barros, 14, broke the Guinness World Record for the most ‘chest to floor back bends in 30 seconds’ – a move she calls ‘The Liberty Lowdown’.
The contortionist broke the record by bending her body over backwards, bringing her head through her legs and chest to the floor 12 times in half a minute at Spiral Gymnastics Club, in Bretton, on October 5.
"I’m so proud to be able to say I’m a Guinness World Record holder,” Liberty said. “This is an amazing achievement.
“Realising my flexibility has taken me further than I ever could’ve ever imagined. It’s changed my life.”
Liberty discovered her flexibility in 2017 while imitating Rihanna's dance moves in her music video for 'Umbrella'.
She appeared on the most recent series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent – and she is now auditioning for talent shows across Europe and performing all over the world.
“I’m really proud, but I’m more proud of her character because she has a real commitment to everything that she does,” Liberty’s dad, Raam Barros, said.
“Liberty, as her name suggests, loves to move. Everything is a flow and her dances are incredible.
"She flows all the way from her fingers to her toes.”
Liberty was unwell during the year before discovering her talent. She suffered with breathing difficulties and her dad said “she couldn’t do the things she wanted to do”.
"Her nose was always running, her eyes were puffy and she was pale. It was the worst thing for us as parents because she’s a really happy child.
"When she first bent herself back her breathing difficulties went away. As a family we’re grateful every day that she can now do the things she wants to do.”
And what’s next for Liberty? Along with auditioning for talent shows and performing across the world she has dreams of being a movie star and opening her own performance school.
"I enjoy this so much,” she said.
“I want to be in action movies – that’s my dream. I’d like my own performance school where I can teach people how to dance and move.”