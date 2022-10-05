The former mayor of Peterborough and leader of the city council stood up to grab a flag from two Greenpeace protestors who interrupted Prime Minister Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

John Peach grabbed the yellow banner held up by two female protesters during the address today.

Mr Peach was seen shouting at the pair to ‘get out’ and pointing at the exit as he pulled the yellow banner – which read ‘who voted for this,’ and had the Greenpeace logo on the bottom, from their hands.

However, moments later the protestors responded by pulling a replica banner out and holding it aloft.

Eventually security came to remove the pair and their banners from the conference hall.

Mr Peach confirmed he had grabbed the banner on twitter.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Mr Peach, who was council leader between 2006 and 2009, and served as mayor in 2015-16, for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad