Watch as delivery driver reverses van through Peterborough residents' fence and drives off

A Peterborough couple have been left both “devastated” and “disgusted” after a delivery driver reversed through their garden fence and drove off without stopping to apologise.

Mandy Edgar, 54, who lives with her partner Andrew Lavender, 59, in Eyrescoft, Bretton, said she was left “upset” that the driver failed to stop and say sorry after knocking down their fence on the evening of September 5.

"I was in the back garden having a coffee when I heard a loud bang,” Mandy said.

Mandy Edgar, of Eyrescoft, Bretton, with her damaged fence

"My partner was at work and got a message from one of our neighbours to say, ‘you’ve just lost your fence’.

“It was the total lack of respect shown by the driver to drive off without apologising that was so soul-destroying.”

Mandy had her “heart set” on new woven fence panels, which the couple saved for before having them installed at the front of the property last year.

"I usually stand there to wait for a taxi to pick me up to take me to the shops,” she said.

"Children were playing out there during the summer holidays. On another day, a child could’ve been behind the van.

“UPS have totally dismissed our calls. We’re hoping for someone to apologise and put it right.

"They think you’re going to give up and that they won’t have to worry about people’s complaints.”

The couple have previously had bad experiences with other delivery companies.

Earlier this year, Andrew’s mum, who lives in Dogsthorpe, had her TV broken when a parcel was forced through her window, knocking it off its stand.

After struggling to get in touch with the delivery company, Mandy took matters into her own hands and went to the company’s depot – refusing to leave until action was taken.

She said it took two months for the family to get their money back to replace the broken appliance.

A UPS spokesperson said: “Safety - especially road safety - is an absolute priority for us.