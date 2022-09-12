Peterborough firm pays heartfelt thanks to charity who saved employee's life - by donating £15,000
Dinesh Pathmanathan suffered a heart attack while out hiking
A Peterborough man has personally thanked a regional air ambulance charity for saving his life by nominating them to receive a generous £15,000 donation from his employer.Dinesh Pathmanathan from Werrington-based digital insurance business, iGO4, recently met with the Magpas Air Ambulance team to express his gratitude for their assistance.As part of his employer’s community investment programme, the senior product and pricing manager put forward the charity to receive a share of a £120,000 fund to support local beneficiaries.It was whilst out hiking last winter, Dinesh, (42), suffered a heart attack and was fortunate to receive timely advanced medical treatment before being airlifted to Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital where he made a full recovery.
Dinesh said: "I’m so grateful to Magpas Air Ambulance. Without them, I might not be here, so it’s been an honour to meet the team and thank them for the exceptional work they do.”
In addition to the cheque presentation, iGO4 colleagues joined Magpas Air Ambulance for a firewalk, braving a brisk stroll across hot coals for a more daring choice of fundraisers. Plans are also underway for the insurance broker’s staff to receive CPR and defibrillation training from the charity’s paramedics, which could prove invaluable in the event of an emergency.
Matt Munro, iGO4 founder and CEO, said: “Charities have a tough time fundraising, not helped by the pandemic and the current economic climate, and we are delighted to be able to give this aid to a dearly held local cause that has touched the lives of colleagues and their families. Operating in a socially responsible way is incredibly important to us at iGO4 and we look forward to continuing to give support to the wider community where we can.”Daryl Brown MBE, Magpas Air Ambulance’s Chief Executive, added: “We’re incredibly grateful for iGO4’s generous donation. As a charity, Magpas Air Ambulance can only continue to operate 24/7 thanks to support from the communities within which we work. A donation as significant as this will no doubt help our specialist medical team to save more lives like Dinesh’s and keep families together across the region.”