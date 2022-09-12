A Peterborough man has personally thanked a regional air ambulance charity for saving his life by nominating them to receive a generous £15,000 donation from his employer.Dinesh Pathmanathan from Werrington-based digital insurance business, iGO4, recently met with the Magpas Air Ambulance team to express his gratitude for their assistance.As part of his employer’s community investment programme, the senior product and pricing manager put forward the charity to receive a share of a £120,000 fund to support local beneficiaries.It was whilst out hiking last winter, Dinesh, (42), suffered a heart attack and was fortunate to receive timely advanced medical treatment before being airlifted to Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital where he made a full recovery.

Dinesh said: "I’m so grateful to Magpas Air Ambulance. Without them, I might not be here, so it’s been an honour to meet the team and thank them for the exceptional work they do.”

In addition to the cheque presentation, iGO4 colleagues joined Magpas Air Ambulance for a firewalk, braving a brisk stroll across hot coals for a more daring choice of fundraisers. Plans are also underway for the insurance broker’s staff to receive CPR and defibrillation training from the charity’s paramedics, which could prove invaluable in the event of an emergency.

The iGO4 team meet the Mapas team

