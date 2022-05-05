The number of visas given out to Ukrainian refugees coming to Peterborough has more than doubled in the last two weeks.

New figures from the Home Office show the number of visas issued for refugees coming to stay with sponsors based in Peterborough stood at 106 at April 26.

That is up from 52 visas by April 19, which was a big jump on the 11 visas granted by April 6, when local figures on the scheme were first published.

Ukulele's for Ukraine event at St Botolph's church, Longthorpe - one of many events held in Peterborough to help the people of war-torn Ukraine as new figures show an increase in the number of visas given to refugees heading for Peterborough.

The increase comes amid criticism that the UK Government is not granting visas fast enough, leaving families and sponsors in limbo.

The Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, also known as Homes for Ukraine, allows UK citizens to volunteer to house refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Sponsors agree to offer accommodation for at least six months, with those receiving sponsorship allowed to live, work and study in the UK for up to three years.

While the visa scheme might have got off to a slow start, people in Peterborough have quickly rallied round to help Ukrainian people escaping the conflict.

Community groups and Peterborough City Council have worked to gather donations of food, medical supplies and other items which can be transported overseas.

And many items have already been donated to St Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Street, Woodston.

A Government spokesperson said: “The changes the Home Office has made to streamline the visa system, including simplifying the forms and boosting staff numbers, are working and we are now processing visas as quickly as they come in – enabling thousands more Ukrainians to come through our uncapped routes.”

However, across the UK as a whole, 51,300 visas had been issued by April 27, equating to around 69 per cent of the 74,700 applications made to that date.

The proportion of people waiting has dropped since April 7, when just 12,500 applications had been issued from 43,600 applications.

But the number of Ukrainians that have come to the UK through the scheme is just 11,100 had arrived by April 25.