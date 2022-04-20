More visas have been issued to Ukrainian families to come to Peterborough.

On April 6 The Peterborough Telegraph reported 11 visas had been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Peterborough.

Now, a total of 52 visas have been issued (as of April 19).

Peterborough Cathedral lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The cathedral will host a meeting for people interested in signing up to a scheme to provide a home for refugees from Ukraine

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked what support is available for Ukrainian refugees coming to Peterborough - however, the city council has not given answers on what will be available.

Last week, the first refugees were welcomed to Fenland.

Fenland District Council is leading a co-ordinated response with partner organisations and local community groups to ensure all new arrivals from Ukraine receive the best possible support and safe welcome to the area.

The authority is responsible for working with sponsor families to carry out the necessary accommodation and disclosure checks, and for the welfare of Ukrainians, including providing funding from government to help them settle and helping with access to financial support, education, healthcare, and social care services when they arrive.

The Council also administers the Government’s £350 a month ‘thank you’ payment to sponsor households and has created a welcome pack to help Ukrainian families to adjust.

Officers are also working closely with community partners, including the Rosmini Centre in Wisbech, to provide direct social and integration support.

Leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, said: “I am very pleased that the first Ukrainians taking refuge from the war in their homeland have arrived safely in Fenland. A cross-council team has worked as swiftly as possible to ensure that we are ready to welcome our newest residents and that they are appropriately supported as they settle into life in Fenland.

“In partnership with our colleagues at Cambridgeshire Council County, other district councils across Cambridgeshire and community partners, we will continue to do whatever is necessary to help those fleeing the ongoing devastation caused by the Russian invasion.

“All the Council’s costs, including the payments being made to sponsors and their guests, are being met by Government funding for the Homes for Ukraine scheme. There will be no impact on the Council’s finances.”

Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Citizens are hosting a meeting for anyone who has signed up to provide a home for a Ukrainian family, or who is seriously thinking of doing so. The meeting will take place at Peterborough Cathedral at 6.30pm on Wednesday 27th April.

Schools, churches and other organizations are also invited to attend and find out how they can play a part in helping to offer a well-rounded welcome to refugee families.

It is hoped that the meeting will not only share information but also lead to setting up a local volunteer team to support individuals and communities in resettling at least 50 refugees in Peterborough and across the Diocese of Peterborough (which includes the counties of Northamptonshire and Rutland).

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston said: “As the war in Ukraine intensifies, millions of people are fleeing their homes in what is being called the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. Our hearts go out to the people but we must match compassionate words with practical actions and clear thinking if we are to meet their needs in a safe and sustainable way. Join us and see how communities coming together can make the difference”.

Dr Timothy Hall Founder of Peterborough Citizens said: “The response to the crisis in Ukraine has been unprecedented with over 200,000 people in the UK offering to host families fleeing the conflict. Civil society has a massive role to play in supporting those opening their homes and ensuring displaced families settle as smoothly as possible. In taking this step the Cathedral, supported by Peterborough Citizens, can act as a focal point for anyone wishing to host a Ukrainian family in the city, working with Citizens UK to match Ukranian families with hosts and supporting these families to rebuild their lives.”

Citizens UK’s Deputy Director Jonathan Cox added: “The Homes for Ukrainians scheme is an incredible opportunity to channel the outpouring of support for Ukrainians into practical action at a local level – and adds another important route, alongside asylum and resettlement, for those fleeing persecution to find sanctuary in the UK. There is no better way to overcome our feelings of helplessness than to make a refugee family welcome in our local community, and we see here a possible blueprint for welcoming not just Ukrainians, but other refugees in the future too.”