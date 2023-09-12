Watch more videos on Shots!

Nine months after opening, business is looking good for the owners of Eye Fish & Chips.

Since replacing Clancy’s Fish & Chips in December 2022, the village chippy has gone from strength to strength under the stewardship of Tarun Singh.

Tarun, 19, has been very pleased by the positive response he and his team have received. “Everyone’s happy that it [the chippy] is back in the village,” he said.

Business is good for Tarun Singh and Kamal Singh at the refurbished and increasingly popular Eye Fish & Chips.

One of Tarun’s initial priorities when he took over was to introduce an online ordering system so that customers could receive a more efficient service at peak times.“We’ve got the online stuff sorted so that people can order online and collect it,” he noted, adding, “It makes things easier on days like Fridays when we’re really busy.”

As well as a more streamlined vending operation, Tarun has also refurbished the chippy’s interior to bring it up to modern standards.

“Everything inside has been re-done,” he said: “the machinery in the back was really old when we came in so all of that’s been changed.”

While Tarun is proud his new innovations have helped the business to thrive, he is keen to point out that quality products and top-tier staff remain the key elements of the chippy’s success:

Tarun Singh and Kamal Singh in Eye Fish & Chips' recently re-vamped interior.

“Our fish is delivered fresh every day,” he noted, “and the people who work with us are skilled people.”

The young business entrepreneur admitted that the success of the chippy did, at one point, tempt him to branch out.

“We did think about maybe offering kebabs”, he said.

“But we decided we didn’t want to do too many things and mess it all up.”

The decision to focus fully on fish and chips has clearly paid off. Increased word-of-mouth has seen the chippy’s footfall increase significantly since December, with people coming from across the area to chow down on traditional offerings.

“We’re getting people from all over,” Tarun noted: “Newborough, Crowland, Thorney and Peterborough - they’re all coming now.”

With business going so well, the teenage tycoon is pleased to confirm that Eye Fish & Chips will be a long-term fixturey in the village.

“We’re happy with how it’s going,” he said, “this is perfect for us now”