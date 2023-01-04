Eye’s eagerly awaited new fish and chip shop has finally opened in the village.

Now under the stewardship of Tarun Singh, Eye Fish & Chips welcomed its first customers on Friday, December 30.

The new fish and chip shop replaces Eye’s former award-winning chippy, Clancy’s, which closed in August 2021.

Tarun Singh, the new owner of Eye Fish & Chips.

Tarun, 19, said residents are pleased to have a chip shop in the village once again.

“It's been a good response so far,” he told the Peterborough Telegraph, “everybody’s been saying it’s good fish and chips.”

“We’ve been very busy,” he added: “on Friday the queue went out to the [nearby] pub.”

News of the re-opening has spread further than the village’s boundaries, with people travelling from the likes of Doddington and even Leicester to sample the new chippy’s extensive menu.

In addition to traditional fish and chips, Tarun and his team are offering additional treats like kebabs.

More inclusive options such as gluten-free fish and chips and vegetarian-friendly meals cooked in vegetable oil are also on hand.

Freshness is a big priority for the new outlet as well, with all fish used for the day being chopped first thing that morning.

It isn’t just the menu which Tarun is shaking up. The teenage entrepreneur is also modernising how customers will be able to receive their food, starting with the counter service:

“We’ve got a website coming through that will allow customers to order before they come in,” he explained. “They can still pay in store, anybody who wants to, but you can basically just come in and collect, really.”

While the new website is due to be rolled out at the beginning of February, Tarun is already trialling a mobile ordering system which enables him and his team to effectively take the ordering process to people out on the street.

“We have hand-held tills,” he explained, “so we can walk down the street and take orders there.”

Tarun believes that these innovations, combined with an investment in “a lot more staff” will enable Eye Fish & Chips to reduce typical waiting times by 20 minutes.