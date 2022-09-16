Veterans will hold a final farewell parade to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II in Peterborough.

Veterans of the Armed Forces are being invited to meet in their uniforms at The Guildhall, in Cathedral Square, on September 18 at 3pm – ahead of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The event is being organised by veteran and chairman of the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund Raymond Sharp, 73, who was born in Dogsthorpe, but now lives in Walton.

The event will take place outside Peterborough's Guildhall this Sunday at 3pm

Raymond served for 12 years – operating in the Royal Artillery for eight years and Army Air Corps for four years from 1964 to 1976.

"We wanted to have the opportunity to remember the Queen,” Ray said.

"I’ve taken it upon my own back to do something for the veterans and I’ve put the word out to everybody. We need this opportunity to say farewell for the final time.”

Proceedings will begin with a briefing of the order of the procession delivered by Ray before the veterans will get into formation in front of The Guildhall, where there hangs a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ray will give an address, saying a few words before the The Last Post, by Lee Kernaghan, will be played.

Flowers will be laid and the veterans will be invited to take a salute before saying their final farewells.

"It’s absolutely tragic,” Ray said, speaking about the Queen’s passing.

“To me she was the jewel in the crown. From Queen to King, from mother to son – it’s a change we have to accept.