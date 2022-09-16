Cambridgeshire officer's pride at representing county at Queen's funeral

The police officer who will represent Cambridgeshire Police at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has said it will be the proudest moment of his career.

Inspector Matt Snow, from the partnerships and prevention department, will join officers from forces across the country on the procession route.

Insp Snow said: “Although an obviously solemn and sad occasion, I already know it will become the proudest moment of my career.”

“It is a real honour to represent all officers and staff from the constabulary (my second proudest moment being when I met and spoke to the Her Majesty when she visited Queens’ College in Cambridge in 2019).

“Having worked on the planning for this sad occasion for a number of years, and then working operationally on the deployments this week, the funeral for me will be a fitting culmination to all the hard work of lots of colleagues.”

Cambridgeshire Police have said a number of officers have been in London this week to help the Met Police with operations surrounding the Queen’s death, with some officers on duty working on Monday at the funeral.