Uncertainty surrounds the future of the East of England Showground today as councillors seem poised to reject plans for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee are being advised by officers to reject two outline planning applications for the development after a series of deadlines to sign a legal agreement were missed.

But the decision is likely to leave a question mark over the future of the 164 acre venue.

While the Showground is owned by the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS), the 50 acre site that is earmarked for the leisure village is controlled by AEPG, which has 21 years of a 25 years lease still to run.

An AEPG spokesperson said: “AEPG under its subsidiary company East of England Showground Services Ltd, holds a 25-year lease with 21 years remaining over 50 acres known as the leisure village.

“There is no current intent to surrender that lease.

“The leisure land has its own access under the lease and we are keeping all options open.”

Action group SPURR has urged residents living around the Showground to attend the meeting to show their support for a decision to reject the applications.

Last week the chief executive of the agricultural society issued a statement saying it could not sign the agreement – a Section 106 – as it did not represent best value for the charity.

The Section 106 agreement features measures to ease the impact of the development on the surrounding communities.

But Duncan Furey, chief executive officer of the EEAS, said: “As a registered charity the Society has a legal duty to achieve best value in any agreement entered into.

"Our independent professional advice is clear that this legal duty is not met on either the current terms of the Section 106 agreement or the commercial agreement which PCC require to be completed with AEPG in order to grant permission.

He said: “The Society has been working tirelessly for years to secure a future for the East of England Showground that benefits Peterborough and the region.

“The Society remains committed to helping deliver a positive legacy for the Showground site.”

What did the Section 106 include?

A Section 106 agreement seeks to ease the impact on a number of features including housing, education and healthcare.

Housing: 30 percent of all dwellings on site to be affordable housing

Education: A total financial contribution of £21,633,995 for early years, primary and secondary education. There will also be a serviced plot for a primary school

Healthcare: A financial contribution of £2,072,143 towards additional/enhanced primary care facilities on or off site plus a financial contribution to bereavement services of £29.33 per bedroom and £470,900 to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Community facilities must serve local needs, medical facilities, sports facilities, public house/restaurant with a timetable for implementation

Highways issues include:

Speed limit changes to Joseph Odam Way/Orton Northgate, and Dunblane Drive area and to Orton Parkway.

Financial Contributions to off-site highway schemes, including active travel scheme on Oundle Road.

Financial Contributions to off-site cycleway infrastructure

Milton land vehicular access to be provided and maintained via Joseph Odam Way.

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time – the first deadline. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 – the second deadline – to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline, effectively creating a third deadline.

September 11, 2025: Council sets final deadline – the fourth deadline – at September 12 for S106 to be agreed

September 12, 2025: Final deadline is missed.

October 21, 2025: Date set for council planning committee to reconsider outline planning applications for Showground development