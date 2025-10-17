The East of England Showground owners have stated that a required legal agreement to ensure a 1,500 homes and leisure village development can go ahead, does not give the charity ‘best value’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) says that the failure to provide ‘best value’ means that it cannot sign the Section 106 agreement that has been demanded by Peterborough City Council if the development of the Showground is to proceed.

The Society says it is also unable to sign a commercial agreement with its own land promoter, the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) and which has also been required by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement comes just five days before the council’s planning committee meets to reconsider the two outline planning applications submitted 12 months ago by the EEAS and AEPG for 1,500 homes and a 50 acre leisure village on the Showground.

The East of England Showground owner says it cannot sign legal agreements that would pave the way for a homes and leisure development of the venue in Peterborough

In a statement released today, Duncan Furey, chief executive officer of the EEAS, said: “As a registered charity the Society has a legal duty to achieve best value in any agreement entered into.

"Our independent professional advice is clear that this legal duty is not met on either the current terms of the Section 106 agreement or the commercial agreement which PCC require to be completed with AEPG in order to grant permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Society has been working tirelessly for years to secure a future for the East of England Showground that benefits Peterborough and the region.

“The Society remains committed to helping deliver a positive legacy for the Showground site.

The Section 106 agreement is aimed at easing the impact of the development on the surrounding community but it is estimated the cost of the provisions, covering housing, education, health and roads, total more than £20 million.

Mr Furey said: “As Peterborough City Council did not provide the draft section 106 agreement until 1 August 2025 following the January committee, and has been unwilling to engage in any negotiation of the terms of the agreement or change their approach requiring the separate commercial agreement with AEPG to be signed before permission will be granted, the Society's clear advice is that it is unable to sign the Section 106 agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are also significant gaps in the current form section 106 agreement which would mean any applicant or developer entity would not be able to sign that agreement at this point in time.”

Society ‘committed’ to delivering positive legacy for Showground

Mr Furey also said the Society was determined there should be a positive outcome for the Showground

He said: “The Society remains committed to finding a resolution to the current position that secures the future of the charity and allows the Society to continue its work across the region.

“As part of that commitment, the Society will continue to work with the council and the local community in relation to the future development of this site and remains fully committed to helping deliver a positive legacy for the Showground site and so that it can continue supporting communities across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, as it has done so for over 230 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Society vows any development proceeds invested in charitable work

Mr Furey said: “Various public assertions have been made as to the level of monies which could be received by the Society as part of this commercial agreement but these assertions have not been accurately reported.

"None of the Society's personnel or trustees will benefit personally from any agreement reached in respect of the future development of the site, all monies will be reinvested directly back into the Society's charitable work dedicated to education and promotion of all things food, farming and countryside, in the East of England.”

Why is the East of England Showground being sold?

For about five decades the East of England Showground has been a popular and regular leisure destination for thousands of local people and others from further afield.

Over the years it has staged many major public events, many of which had become firm favourites, such as the annual Truckfest, Antiques Festivals, Festival of Motorcycling, the National Caravan and Motorhomes show, Fireworks Fiesta, music concerts and the annual agricultural show as well as elite speedway racing and an array of exhibitions and conferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But times have changed and the agricultural society says attendance at its public events has fallen.

It also says that over the last 10 years many of the open air events staged at the East of England Showground have failed to cover their costs and make a profit.

And they say it is not possible to carry on running the Showground as an events venue which was only being supported to some degree by earnings from investments and land sales.

In a letter to the council, the Society states its Showground operations failed to make a profit – income minus expenses – in any year from 2010. The worst year was 2013 when its expenses exceeded its income by £1,005,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also shows that in most years even with income from investments and land sales, the Society figures at the end of the year were in the red.

Agricultural Society bosses say selling the Showground will leave the Society to focus on its charitable aims of promoting agriculture, education, and rural life.

What did the Section 106 include?

A Section 106 agreement seeks to ease the impact on a number of features including housing, education and healthcare.

Housing: 30 percent of all dwellings on site to be affordable housing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education: A total financial contribution of £21,633,995 for early years, primary and secondary education. There will also be a serviced plot for a primary school

Healthcare: A financial contribution of £2,072,143 towards additional/enhanced primary care facilities on or off site plus a financial contribution to bereavement services of £29.33 per bedroom and £470,900 to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Community facilities must serve local needs, medical facilities, sports facilities, public house/restaurant with a timetable for implementation

Highways issues include:

Speed limit changes to Joseph Odam Way/Orton Northgate, and Dunblane Drive area and to Orton Parkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial Contributions to off-site highway schemes, including active travel scheme on Oundle Road.

Financial Contributions to off-site cycleway infrastructure

Milton land vehicular access to be provided and maintained via Joseph Odam Way.

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time – the first deadline. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 – the second deadline – to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline, effectively creating a third deadline.

September 11, 2025: Council sets final deadline – the fourth deadline – at September 12 for S106 to be agreed

September 12, 2025: Final deadline is missed.

October 21, 2025: Date set for council planning committee to reconsider outline planning applications for Showground development