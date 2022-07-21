Staff with video game and consoles retailer Game which has stores in shopping centres in Peterborough are facing an uncertain future after bosses warned of shop closures.

A closure notice has recently appeared on the window of its store in the Serpentine Green shopping centre in Hampton. It is expected that the store will shut on July 31.

The retailer is also understood to be relocating its store within Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

A closure sign in the window of Game at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, Peterborough - it is understood the store will close at the end of the month.

The retailer currently occupies a ground floor unit in the centre close to Marks and Spencer but is understood to be considering a shift to a different unit and of a similar size.

It is not known when the transfer will take place but it comes as the struggling specialist seeks to make a raft of store closures across the UK.

Game recently announced it is to close 40 of its 300 plus stores as it battles a rise in digital downloads that have impacted sales in its stores.

A spokesperson for Game has stated: “We are facing a challenging retail market and Game with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents.

“We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses.”