A Peterborough family, who rescued their pet from war-torn Ukraine, have said their pet has finally started to get the taste for English cat food.

In April this year, it took the family five attempts to get their six-year-old cat, Murchik, across the Ukrainian border.

The cat, who was being looked after by neighbours until it’s rescue, then made his 2,500-mile journey through five European countries to return to the family’s home in Thorney.

Pavlo Udovychenko (10) with step-dad Frank Anderson and the cat from Ukraine Murchik at their home in Thorney (image: David Lowndes)

Frank Anderson, 57, and his Ukrainian wife Olha, 48, brought Murchik back to Peterborough from Olha’s former family home in Irpin after her late mum passed away in August 2021.

“The first week he spent most of his time hiding underneath the bed,” Frank said.

"Gradually he started to come out from under the bed, but we kept him indoors for about a month so he wouldn’t get lost.

“He’s getting his confidence back and acclimatising. The family love him to pieces."

Pavlo Udovychenko (10) and Murchik at the family's home in Thorney

Originally, the family could not bring Murchik back until at least February 1 because of the UK leaving the European Union – which was followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Frank said that although Murchik is settling into his new surroundings, he continues to be affected by his past experiences in Ukraine.

“To mark the start of the two minutes silence when The Queen passed, Thorney Fire Station sounded a World War Two siren – which the cat heard and thought it was back in Kyiv,” Frank said.

Murchik and the family's dog Cookie have made friends.

“He disappeared and went into hiding. I just wish he could talk. We’ll never know what he saw over there."

However, Frank said that Murchik now has an unlikely new friend – the family Labrador, Cookie.

"They were strangers at the beginning, but they’ve been good as gold ever since,” he said. “They’re best mates now.

“He’s getting used to the English cat food and he’s getting more fresh food. It has to be fresh now – if it’s a couple of days old he’ll turn his nose up at it.”