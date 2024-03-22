Twenty four people sleeping rough on Peterborough streets, latest count reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 24 people sleeping rough on Peterborough streets, the latest information has revealed.

During the latest National Rough Sleeper Count, carried out in November 2023, Peterborough City Council’s housing team found 24 rough sleepers – exactly the same figure as when the count was carried out in 2022.

The count takes place every year at around the same time in autumn, and requires local authorities to submit counts or estimates, to create a snapshot of the state of rough sleeping across the country.

It does not take into account those who have been helped off the streets in the intervening period and is purely a snapshot on one night.

Peterborough’s stable number contrasts with a national rise of 27% from 2022, with an estimated 3,898 rough sleepers in England.

This is a decrease of 9% since 2019, which was before the introduction of Covid-19 related measures and is 18% lower than the peak in 2017. However it is an increase of 120% since 2010, when the snapshot approach was introduced.

Council purchased homes to help rough sleepers

The council’s Housing Needs Operations Manager Sarah Scase said: “To be able to maintain the same number as 2022 is fantastic, when nationally there has been such a substantial increase in the numbers of those who are rough sleeping.

“This is testament to the work of the team and the support of partners.”

Peterborough City Council has created a clear pathway for those sleeping rough, with a number of schemes either becoming live recently or due to come into effect during this year.

These include:

*A ‘Work Ready’ house to help six Peterborough Rough Sleepers to find work with wraparound help

*The purchase of 25 one-bed properties designed to help rough sleepers with multiple and complex needs through the Government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme (SHAP) scheme.

*Fifteen other rough sleepers with multiple and complex needs are being helped off the streets in an initiative unique to Peterborough. The scheme, funded through Rough Sleeper Initiative funding and delivered by OneCIC, creates off the street accommodation alongside intensive support.

Cllr Peter Hiller, Cabinet Member for Housing, Growth and Regeneration, said: “Our housing team has continued its hard work to gain funds towards these projects and look after our rough sleepers.

“We continue to look for new and innovative ways to meet the various demands of our rough sleepers, dependent on their situations, and the success in achieving these bids is testament to the dedication and professionalism of our officers.”

Other help is available through charities in Peterborough.

This week it was revealed that three new ‘sleep pods’ had been installed at the Salvation Army Citadel, offering support and shelter.

The new units at The Salvation Army are part of the Emergency Night Shelter project which aims to move people off the streets immediately. Each unit caters for one person and contains a single bed, shower, toilet, sink, a window, storage, and radiators.

If you see a person sleeping rough, report the location to Streetlink at thestreetlink.org.uk