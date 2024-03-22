New sleeping pods available for Peterborough rough sleepers
Three new ‘sleep pods’ have been installed in Peterborough, offering rough sleepers shelter and protection.
The pods have been installed outside the Salvation Army's church and Citadel at The Triangle, off Lincoln Road after The Light Project, a charity in the city which supports people sleeping rough, secured funding for the project from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Peterborough City Council.
Staff and volunteers at The Salvation Army’s Peterborough Citadel will support people sleeping rough with hot meals, visit them regularly and invite them to take part in church activities.
People sleeping rough are referred to The Light Project by Peterborough City Council depending on their needs and whether they’re unable to access temporary accommodation for the time being.
The project itself aims to help people sleeping rough move on from the streets. Weekly multi agency meetings are in place to draw up action plans and daily activities to support people who use the units.
Major Gary Chaundy leads The Salvation Army’s Peterborough Citadel and said he is delighted to be able to help.
He said: “This project has shown that ending homelessness is about partnership working and a recognition of the importance of providing safe, supported environments. Our team at The Salvation Army is delighted to be part of a scheme that is helping some of our most vulnerable citizens in Peterborough.”
The new units at The Salvation Army are part of the Emergency Night Shelter project which aims to move people off the streets immediately. Each unit caters for one person and contains a single bed, shower, toilet, sink, a window, storage, and radiators.
Steven Pettican, CEO LPP, said he was pleased to work with The Salvation Army.
He added: “It is a great honour to partner with the Salvation Army church family to help people to move off the streets. We are all agreed that everyone needs a home.”
There are also four other units in the city at Southside Methodist Church, Peterborough International Christian Centre, and Christ the Carpenter Dogsthorpe.
If you see a person sleeping rough, report the location to Streetlink at thestreetlink.org.uk