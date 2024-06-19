Trust recognised for 30 years of supporting families bereaved by road tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity helping people to cope with grief and trauma following a road tragedy has been praised by Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

The Road Victims Trust (RVT) celebrates its 30th anniversary this month after providing dedicated support to families and individuals.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough PCC provides annual funding to support the RVT’s work which includes emotional and practical help alongside a special counselling service to people across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

In 2023/24, RVT volunteers provided 467 hours of counselling to people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough alone. The support enables people to develop positive coping mechanisms and to improve their mental well-being following their experiences.

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

Mr Preston said: “The loss of a loved one in a road collision is a highly traumatic experience bringing intense feelings of shock, grief, blame and loss. Helping individuals and families to navigate and cope with these feelings, and eventually heal, is vital to protecting their long-term mental health and recovery.

“I am proud of our partnership with the RVT over the years and congratulate the charity on three decades of outstanding service and achievement. Many lives have been saved thanks to the charity’s experienced and professional counsellors who offer hope amidst the pain and confusion that accompanies a fatal or life-changing collision. Supporting victims and witnesses of crime is a key priority for me and I look forward to helping the charity continue its fantastic work in the future.”

RVT was founded in 1994 by Bedford businessman Clifton Ibbett OBE (1937-2021), after the loss of his two daughters.

Chief Executive of Road Victims Trust, Paul Cook said: "On behalf of The Road Victims Trust, I would like to express my gratitude to Darryl and the OPCC in Cambridgeshire for their commitment and support over a number of years. This commitment significantly aids our mission of providing compassionate care and assistance to those affected by road collisions in Cambridgeshire and across the Eastern region. I would like to invite the community to join us in celebrating this significant milestone. Together, we can continue to provide hope and healing to those in need, ensuring that no one has to face their grief and trauma alone."

The charity has expanded its services across five counties over the past 30 years and now has a network of 65 volunteer counsellors offering individual counselling face-to-face, online and by phone, with the aim of developing resilience and promoting mental health recovery. Additionally, counselling staff have undertaken specialist training for children and teens in recognition of the unique ways young people process grief and trauma.

Sarah Jones, Clinical Lead for the Road Victims Trust, said: “Our mission has always been to offer a specialist, professional counselling for anyone affected by the most serious of collisions on our roads. Our counsellors offer a safe space to support individuals to rebuild their lives after such devastating events.

“Reaching our 30th anniversary is a testament to the strength of our community and the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and supporters.”

