Tributes to Peterborough doctor who made a difference to people in city and abroad

Dr Mukund Mehta

Dr Mukund Mehta died las month after a short illness.

Dr Mehta worked in Peterborough for more than 30 years, arriving at the Paston and Eastfield Road Practice in 1977, and working there until his retirement in 2012.

Originally from India, he arrived in the UK in 1971, and initially he worked as an anaesthetist in various hospitals until 1975. In 1976 Dr Mehta went to the Isle of Wight as a trainee GP, before moving to Peterborough the following year.

Jo Evans, from the Paston surgery, said: “Dr Mehta lost his son, Amit, in 2005, this was a great and sudden loss to him.

“In memory of Amit, an award was set up at Leeds University, where Amit had graduated, for a student who outstandingly achieved a qualification despite having a disability.

“Also, donations were made to Jack Hunt School in Netherton, Peterborough, to upgrade their science laboratory where Amit had been a student.

“In Surat, India, from where Dr Mehta had come from, he made a massive donation to build a secondary school for deaf children, now called the Amit Mehta Secondary School for Deaf Children.

“He was a hard working, caring and dedicated GP, much respected and loved by his colleagues and patients.”