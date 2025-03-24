Tributes to much loved Peterborough campaigner who did all he could to help residents in city

Jason Merrill passed away earlier this month

Tributes have been paid to a much loved community campaigner who did all he could to help residents in the city.

Jason Merrill passed away earlier this month – and tributes have poured in for the community campaigner.

Jason had been a member of Bretton Parish Council for nearly 20 years, and he was awarded a Peterborough Civic Award for his work in the community in 2020.

He had been chair of charity Family Voice Peterborough (FVP) until January this year, when he stepped down because of health issues.

Mandi Rennie, who took over as chair said: “Jason will be missed, not just by us here at FVP, but also the wider community. He had been involved with us here since the very early days, 15 years ago, attending some of the many disability focused board meetings with the Local Authority, heath services and social care where he represented parents and carers of children with disabilities, and the disabled themselves.

"Until January this year, he was our chairperson, but health issues forced him to hand over the role to me, while he stayed on as a board member.

“As a wheelchair user, he knew first hand what it was like to live with a disability but he never let it hold him back! He was chatty, approachable, available and sincere. He never turned down the opportunity for a good conversation, whether it was politics, sport or the weather!!

“He was a popular member of the community in North Bretton, having held a seat on the parish council there for 18 years. He lived in Bretton for 24 years, having moved from Market Deeping, and many will have recognised him out and about. He always tried to help anyone that needed it, in any way he could.

“He loved spending time at 'The Fayre Spot' where he would chatter about his beloved football and rugby.

“I'm sure many will miss his wickedly dry sense of humour, his smiling face and his long conversations about the many things he knew, while still being down to earth and sincere. I'm sure many have stories of things he got up to!!

“His funeral arrangements will be shared as soon as they are available. In the meantime, please keep (fiance) Donna, (son) Joseph, (step-mum) Sheila and (brother) Matthew, in our thoughts and prayers.”

Following the sad news, a number of tributes were paid from across the community. Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said: “I've known Jason for 20 years or more. What a nice guy. Dealt with his disabilty with great fortitude and bravery and a great community champion on Bretton Parish Council. RIP Jason.”

Danielle Black posted: “What sad news. I had the pleasure of knowing Jason through his work with Family Voice, he was a fabulous man.

“Sending condolences to Jason’s family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace, Jason.”

Cross Keys Homes posted: “Jason has been a dedicated involved resident with Cross Keys Homes for many years and his passion for disability rights shone through in his work with us. He will be missed by us all and we send our condolences to Donna and his family.”

Claire Lucia-Wright summed up many people’s thoughts, by writing: “So saddened to read this. Such a lovely man, an incredible role model and all round nice person.”

A fundraising campaign has now been set up to help Jason’s family pay for funeral costs.

People are able to donate in Jason’s memory at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-merrill