Tributes have been paid to a much loved magnet fisher who drowned in an accident on the RIver Nene earlier this month.

Martin Elliott (47) died when he got into difficulty while paddle boarding at the Embankment on Tuesday, August 2.

Today friend and fellow Peterborough magnet fisher Vinnie-Alan McKenzie Rowark said the magnet fishing community had been devastated by the loss of their close friend.

He said: “First of all as a member of the magnet fishing community I would like to give our condolences towards Martin Elliott’s family and all his friends.

Along with his partner, Scancia, Vinnie paid tribute to Martin and said: “Martin was a well know magnet fisher, diver and also a great friend who always had time for everyone. In the last 2 years that I knew him he became my best mate and also acted like an uncle towards my kids.

"Me, Sancia, and all the Peterborough magnet fishers will miss you and the community ain’t the same with out you. Rest in paradise from myself Vinnie, Sancia, and the kids and the magnet fishing community.

“Gone but never forgotten. We love you !!”