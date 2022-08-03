Paddleboarder dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ in water at Peterborough Embankment

A man has died after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding in water at the Embankment in Peterborough.

Police, fire and rescue crews, paramedics and a Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scene at 4.19pm on Tuesday (August 2).

Emergency services managed to recover a man in his 40s from the River Nene and performed CPR – but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All emergency services were called to the Embankment on August 2 (image: David Lowndes)

Police have said that there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph: “We were called at 4.19pm yesterday, together with firefighters and paramedics, to reports of a paddleboarder who had got into difficulty while in the water at the Embankment.

"The man, in his 40s, was recovered from the water and officers performed CPR but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.