A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to support the family of a Peterborough man who tragically died in a road collision last week.

Liam Knight, 20, was riding his motorbike on the A47 towards the Eye Green Services on July 5 when he was in collision with a van.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but sadly died of his injuries.

Known to many of his friends as ‘Biggie’ due to his 6’4 statue and size 13 feet, Liam was said to be a keen motorcyclist, with a “dirty sense of humour” and an “appetite for life”.

He leaves a young son, Samuel, who turns two in August.

His aunt, Karrie Roper, has set up a crowdfunding page to help to pay for his funeral – with hopes any additional donations can be put into an account for his infant son.

“Just after 4pm on Saturday, July 5, we got the news no family ever wants to hear,” she said.

"Liam had a real passion for motorbikes, but he promised each time he went out on it, that he would always come home to us, and stay safe. Sadly, he broke that promise.”

Speaking about Liam’s character, she went on: “He was amazing young man that loved to make people laugh. He was loving and caring to all that met him, but a lot of people misunderstood him because of his sense of humour. He could make you laugh, or he could make you scream. He had a good way of doing both.

“I remember one time he said to us, ‘if I’m ever going to die, I would rather it be on my bike doing something I love’.”

Liam’s dad Carl Knight commented: “I am so proud of the man he was becoming - kind, loyal and loving. The heartfelt memories people have been expressing on Facebook and to myself and his family directly are a reminder of all the love and joy he brought to everyone."

In a touching message to Liam’s fellow motorcyclist friends, Carl added: “Ride carefully - as much as he loves you all, he would not want you to be with him yet. You all need to live long, happy lives, doing all the things he can no longer do.”

Liam had worked as an apprentice at Multifab in Peterborough for the past year. The firm’s managing director Franc D’Agnano told us: “Liam was a larger than life character in every way and was liked by everyone in the business. Despite his young age he was worldly-wise and integrated easily with everyone he encountered.

“He was an outgoing and humorous character who was always positive and helpful. His appetite for life was plain to see and he pursued everything he did with vigour.

He doted upon his young son. Liam’s loss is tragic and at such a young age with his life ahead of him. Everyone at Multifab sends their condolences to family and friends.”

Liam, who had only turned 20 a couple of weeks prior to his death, had lived with his aunt and uncle Karrie and Lloyd in Yaxley for the last few years of his life.

Writing in tribute to Liam, Karrie added: "I'm grateful for all the gossip you brought home nearly every day. You gossiped more than an old lady. I loved it.

“We as a family never thought we would have to go through this. There are no funds or life insurance to help with his funeral. I ask any of his friends or family, or anyone he touched and left an impression on, if you can help. He is very much loved and we, as a family, need some help to lay our beautiful lad to rest.”

If you can help the family with a donation, visit the GoFundMe page.

• As previously reported, Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.