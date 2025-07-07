Motorcyclist (20) killed following crash close to Eye, Peterborough

An appeal has been launched following the death of a motorcyclist following a crash on the A47 at Eye.

The collision between a white Mercedes Sprinter and a blue Yamaha happened at about 1.15pm on Saturday (5 July), on the approach to the roundabout near Eye Green Services.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Yaxley, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but later died of his injuries.

The van driver, a 21-year-old man from Langham, near Oakham in Rutland, was uninjured.

The incident happened near the Eye Services on the A47placeholder image
Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life. His family are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who saw the collision to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to has been asked to report it through the force website with the reference Operation Arbroth.

Anyone without internet access cab call 101.

