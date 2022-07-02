Traders at Peterborough’s outdoor market are to get an extended paid holiday after it was revealed the opening of the new venue had been delayed for a second time.

Now the market in Bridge Street, which will replace its former home at Northminster, is not expected to open until the start of August.

Council officials say the construction of 12 wooden kiosks to a unique design commissioned by the local authority is taking longer than expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This image shows how the special wooden kiosks in Peterborough's new outdoor market in Bridge Street will appear once built. But the time taken to construct the kiosks has delayed the market's opening for a second time.

They say that the traders will continue to be paid by the council.

The council has been paying the traders since April when it was expected the new market would be open by the start of June.

But at the beginning of June traders were told their paid holiday would be extended by four weeks as a shortage of wood caused by the global supply chain crisis had delayed construction of the kiosks.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We had hoped to have these delivered by the end of June.

“However, we have now been told that this will be the end of July.

“These bespoke wooden kiosks, which have been designed specifically for Peterborough, are taking longer for the contractor to build than first thought.

“The traders are being paid.

She added: “Outdoor stalls at the new City Market location in Bridge Street will start trading to customers at the start of August

“The opening will complete the relocation of the City Market, based in Bridge Street, together with the Food Hall which opened at the start of June and is already trading well.

“Bespoke wooden outdoor stalls will be selling fruit and vegetables, coffee, African textiles and leather goods and video games and memorabilia.

“This will complement the Food Hall offering of two butchers, a fishmonger and delicatessen.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for communities, said: “We are pleased that all market stalls will be able to start trading soon.

“Bridge Street is the ideal location for the new market – as demonstrated by the Food Hall traders who have had a very successful launch since they opened just before the Jubilee weekend.