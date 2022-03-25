Work set to start on new Market for Peterborough

The market will open in Bridge Street in the summer

Shoppers will be able to experience the newly relocated City Market in Bridge Street when it opens this summer, with a date in June anticipated for a celebratory opening event.

Meanwhile, work is underway at the market’s current Northminster site for the construction of over 300 new homes. While this work is carried out, the market’s outside traders will take an eight-week holiday from April 1 – apart from Steve Wetherill’s fruit and veg stall which will trade from Laxton Square. The Food Hall traders will continue operating as normal.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for housing, culture and communities at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are planning to open the new market this summer and want to mark the occasion with a special event, that guarantees a celebratory and buzzing atmosphere. We hope to make an announcement regarding the opening date soon.

“We’re confident that the new market will have a busy summer of trading. People are returning to offices and shops in the city centre and getting ready for an exciting summer full of events and activities. This is the right place and the right time for our City Market to thrive.”

The new market will be refreshed, revitalised and moved to a heavy footfall area of the city to ensure its future success. It will feature wooden kiosks underneath the trees in Bridge Street, selling fruit and vegetables, African textiles, leather goods and coffee. A traditional Food Hall with Victorian-style shop awnings will house a fishmongers and two different types of butchers.