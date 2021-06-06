Time to nominate Whittlesey Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year

Market Square in Whittlesey

The eligibility criteria is as follows:

Whittlesey Citizen

. Over 18 years old

. A resident of either Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea, Turves or Pondersbridge.

Whittlesey Young Citizen:

. Up to and including 18 years old

. A resident of either Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea, Turves or Pondersbridge.

Whittlesey Town Council said: “We would welcome nominations for people of all abilities for either or both categories.

“They may have helped in the community, undertaken charity work, fundraising or achieved outstanding results in any discipline or anything else you feel is above and beyond the call of duty.

“Should you wish to submit a nomination, please give details of the individual: name, address and reason for nomination and either email to: [email protected] or send to: Sue Piergianni - Town Clerk - Whittlesey Town Council, Peel House, 8 Queen Street, Whittlesey, PE7 1AY.

“Please mark the envelope: ‘Citizen of the Year’ or ‘Young Citizen of the Year’.”