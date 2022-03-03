Tickets go on sale for ‘roarsome’ dinosaur exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral

T.rex: The Killer Question, the Natural History Museum’s touring exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs will be on show at the Cathedral from July 18 to September 3.

In the exhibition you will be able to study the behaviour of several different dinosaur species, from the small and agile Sauronitholestes, to the savage Dromaeosaurus and the plant-eating Tenontosaurus. Bones and fossils will also be on display, to see what they can tell us about T.rex.

The Revd Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean of Peterborough, said: “It is very exciting to be able to host this impressive Natural History Museum exhibition here in Peterborough. We hope it will be a highlight of the school summer holidays for many of our visitors and we are especially looking forward to welcoming lots of families. The models of these amazing pre-historic creatures will no doubt inspire a sense of awe and wonder, even more so when you are seeing them in the magnificent setting of our medieval Cathedral.”

The exhibition is coming in the summer

Brad Irwin, Head of Global Engagement at the Natural History Museum said: “We are thrilled to be bringing T. rex: The Killer Question to Peterborough at last. We hope that the exhibition will be able to educate and entertain an entirely new audience about dinosaurs, specifically the awe-inspiring T. rex. It is our hope that these exciting animals that once roamed the earth can inspire a love of the natural world and motivate people to become advocates for the planet.”

Tickets to see T.rex: The Killer Question are £6 per child (aged 3-16 years), £8 per adult and £25 for a family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children aged 3-16 years, or 1 adult and up to 4 children aged 3-16 years). A booking fee applies. The tickets are available via the Cathedral’s website www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/t.rex or by calling Ticket Source on 0333 666 3366 during office hours an (additional £1.80 fee applies).