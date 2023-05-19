Love is in the air at Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade as a new campaign blossoms to champion independent retailers.

A Love Local initiative has been launched and the arcade, which is part of the Queensgate Shopping Centre, has been decorated with floral displays, love hearts and lots of messages of positivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre says the aim is to create an inviting atmosphere for shoppers to enjoy while visiting their favourite local businesses.

Retailers in Westgate Arcade in Peterborough are championing a Love Local campaign.

As part of the campaign, a competition is about to be launched to invite small businesses in the region to pitch for free retail space.

Katie Chapman, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, said the opportunity would allow small businesses to showcase their products and services to a wider audience, helping them to gain exposure and grow their customer numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We're thrilled to be launching the 'Love Local' campaign and providing support to our independent retailers.

"These small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and we want to do everything we can to help them succeed.

A Love Local campaign has been launched to support retailers in Westgate Arcade in Peterborough.

She added: “Westgate Arcade is home to a variety of independent retailers, offering a unique shopping experience that can't be found anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By supporting these businesses, shoppers can help to create a vibrant and diverse local economy that benefits everyone.”