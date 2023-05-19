News you can trust since 1948
Love blossoms at Peterborough's Westgate Arcade with heartfelt messages of support for independent retailers

Small businesses to be urged to pitch for free space

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 19th May 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:28 BST

Love is in the air at Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade as a new campaign blossoms to champion independent retailers.

A Love Local initiative has been launched and the arcade, which is part of the Queensgate Shopping Centre, has been decorated with floral displays, love hearts and lots of messages of positivity.

The centre says the aim is to create an inviting atmosphere for shoppers to enjoy while visiting their favourite local businesses.

Retailers in Westgate Arcade in Peterborough are championing a Love Local campaign.
As part of the campaign, a competition is about to be launched to invite small businesses in the region to pitch for free retail space.

Katie Chapman, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, said the opportunity would allow small businesses to showcase their products and services to a wider audience, helping them to gain exposure and grow their customer numbers.

She said: “We're thrilled to be launching the 'Love Local' campaign and providing support to our independent retailers.

"These small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and we want to do everything we can to help them succeed.

A Love Local campaign has been launched to support retailers in Westgate Arcade in Peterborough.

She added: “Westgate Arcade is home to a variety of independent retailers, offering a unique shopping experience that can't be found anywhere else.

"By supporting these businesses, shoppers can help to create a vibrant and diverse local economy that benefits everyone.”

Eight years ago , Westgate Arcade, which traces its origins back to the 1930s, underwent at £410,000 refurbishment that saw the installation of new flooring along with low energy LED lighting that enhanced the arcade and helped reduce running and maintenance costs.

