Officers investigating the murder of a man in Peterborough last month have made three more arrests.

The investigation was launched after Mihai Dobre, 29, was shot in the early hours of Wednesday, 13 April.

Police were called at 12.34am with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

Mihai Dobre, who died after being shot in the head

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Mihai, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

Yesterday (Thursday 5 May), a man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested in Peterborough city centre, while a man and a woman, both in their 30s and from Peterborough, were arrested in Paston.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 1 June.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was arrested in Skegness on Thursday, 14 April, and has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence. He has been remanded in prison until a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 26 May.