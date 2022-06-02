Chris Hodder (left), Geoff Fitzjohn (centre), Emily Hodder (right) are taking on a bike ride for the RAF Association.

Three generations of a Peterborough family are taking on a charity bike ride for the Royal Air Force in a bid to raise £500.

Chris Hodder, 47, station chaplain at RAF College Cranwell, will cycle 100 miles on June 11 this year to raise money for the RAF Association – a charity supporting over one million people who make up the RAF community.

He will be joined by his daughter, Emily Hodder, 13, and father-in-law, Geoff Fitzjohn, 69 – for a 25 mile stretch of his ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is as part of an annual RAF fundraising event called RAFA Rides – which connects RAF personnel and supporters through cycling events across the world, which runs from June 10 to June 11.

“I wanted to raise money for an RAF charity, as I have seen up close what a great support they are to those in need,” Chris said.

“This is my second year doing RAFA Rides, and this year I will be tackling the longest route.

"I still consider myself to be a novice cyclist, but I really wanted to challenge myself this time."

The RAF Association has a 90-year history of supporting the RAF community and it has a membership of 68,000 people and over 300 branches worldwide.

Last year’s 2021 RAFA Rides event saw 800 participants across 20 different countries raise £125,000 for the RAF Association.

“Grandad and I are doing the 25-mile route, so not as far as dad, but I think it will still be a challenge for us both,” Emily said.

“I’m looking forward to going out with my grandad – I love going on cycle rides with him.

"We like going round the villages near where he lives. Sometimes when I talk a lot I wonder if he has purposely switched off his hearing aid."

Geoff added: “I’m really pleased to be able to support the RAF Association, and just delighted that my granddaughter wants to do it with me on the tandem.”