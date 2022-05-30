Pop star Toyah Wilcox headlined The Blingo the fundraising evening and was supported by comedian Bobby Davro and

X Factor finalist Nicole Lawrence.

There was also a well-received surprise appearance from boxing legend Frank Bruno and the event was hosted by PCRFM Breakfast show presenter Kev Lawrence and Matthew Pudney of Princebuild.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars of Blingo - Toyah Willcox, Bobby Davro and Frank Bruno

Some 273 quests attended the event at the Holiday Inn Peterborough West.

The fund raising for the evening kicked off with the chance to have a professional photo with all of the celebrities.

The event, which is part of Princebuild’s mission to raise £50k for charity in its 50th anniversary year, was well supported by many prominent Peterborough businesses.

Matthew Pudney, one of the event organisers from Princebuild, said “The night far exceeded our expectations, the celebrities were fantastic and the audience really got into the spirit of the evening.

Toyah Willcox on stage at Blingo.

“The cost of hosting the event has risen considerably so to hit the £28k mark for our two charities, Macmillan Cancer Support and The NSPCC really is amazing.

"I really would like to thank everyone who supported the event for helping us to make the event such a success.”

On arrival guests were greeted with a glass of champagne whilst having the chance to meet Toyah Willcox and get a professional photograph with the 1980s’ icon.

Nicole Lawrence performed during dinner service and she was followed by an interactive performance of It’s a Mystery by Toyah Willcox. Bobby Davro entertained with a side splitting cabaret set.