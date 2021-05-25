Third attempt for Peterborough homes planning permission

Peterborough City Council recently rejected an application from Cranmore Developments Ltd relating to Cranmore House in Thorney Road due to “the potential for nesting bats”.

Despite this, new plans have been submitted which appear to mirror the previous ones, with the proposed development comprising two and three bedroom properties, including a bungalow.

A planning statement for the latest application makes little mention of bats, other than to say: “Ecological improvements will be provided through the use of appropriate interventions such as bird and bat boxes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3D image submitted as part of the planning application

“We anticipate a condition requiring an ecological enhancement scheme, should planning permission be granted.”

The recent rejection came after plans for 22 homes at the site had been turned down by the council, a decision which was upheld on appeal.

The location has previously received planning permission for 14 dwellings but this has now elapsed.

Eye Parish Council had objected to the recently rejected plans, describing them as “an overdevelopment of the site”.

A 3D image submitted as part of the planning application

The city council itself said: “The application has not been accompanied by a robust ecological assessment which determines whether there are bats that would be impacted upon by the proposal.”

The latest application states: “The proposed development will provide 25 new dwellings and open space, providing much needed smaller homes of bespoke design and high quality.

“The proposed scheme makes the best use of land and represents a sustainable development in a sustainable location.