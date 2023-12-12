In February 2024, young people aged 11-18 across Peterborough will be invited to vote and elect two new Members of Youth Parliament to represent them for a two year term of office. This month, the call has gone out to young people in the city to nominate themselves as candidates.

Members of Youth Parliament, also known as 'MYPs', are elected every two years by other young people in their local area, with schools, colleges and youth groups acting as polling stations. Any 11-18 year old can stand or vote in the election as long as they live, work or study in Peterborough.

The UK Youth Parliament is run by young people, for young people, and enables them to use their energy and passion to enact change through opportunities and platforms both local and national. There are currently over 350 elected Members of Youth Parliaments in the UK, each engaged in national campaigns and a variety of local projects.

If you meet the above criteria, now's your chance to stand as a candidate!

Advertisement for Peterborough UKYP elections.

Information sessions will be held for interested candidates to find out more about this opportunity and ask any questions they may have throughout December. These are scheduled for:

Wednesday 13th December, 5.30pm-6.30pm, Peterborough Town Hall

Monday 18th December 4.30pm-5.30pm Microsoft Teams

Prospective candidates can register interest in standing for election here, and use this form to sign up for the online information session.

Advertisement for election information sessions.

These democratic elections would not be possible without schools, colleges and youth groups stepping up to act as polling stations: all schools and colleges in the city have now been approached by the Peterborough City Council youth voice team and are encouraged to make contact, alongside other youth groups, to register as polling stations with [email protected]

Eva Woods has served as Peterborough's Member of Youth Parliament since the 2022 elections, and said:

"Members of Youth Parliament are unique in their visibility: this role gives a young leader scope to be known and active in all spheres of the community, soaking up the views and ideas of young people and championing these in all strategic conversations.

If you're a young person who likes to research, build relationships, campaign and live a life centred around making positive change, you are the perfect fit. It is scary when you start out, but you learn on the job. It's your values that make you the right person for the role.

Likewise, if your organisation could act as a polling station, please do step forward: the more young people that are able to take part in the election process, the more people know who their Youth MP is and how to get in touch with them. If I've proved anything through my time in the job, it's that this is something we should strive for."

The decision to allocate two seats to Peterborough was made by the British Youth Council due to increases in the city's youth population: this incentive for youth voice to develop its role in the community could use these elections as a springboard for young people's issues to claim their deserved platform in the years to come.

Register as a candidate or polling station today; support our city's growing young population to make their mark on our community.