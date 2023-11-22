Peterborough’s Youth MP invites local stakeholders to ‘Youth News’ summit

On the evening of November 29th, local Member of Youth Parliament Eva Woods will host a summit on the advertising of ‘Youth News’ in Peterborough, with creators of youth opportunities and delegates from the networks that promote them.

“Peterborough’s dead. There’s nothing for young people here.”

These words, taken from conversations with a young Peterborian, will fall painfully on the ears of the diverse and numerous youth groups and services our city is home to. It seems that despite the relentless emails to schools, paid-for 'Insta' posts and creative marketing strategies employed by youth sector stakeholders, the opportunities Peterborough holds are unknown to the majority of our young people.

I decided, as Peterborough’s Member of Youth parliament, that no longer should the trailblazing events, services and information directed at young people in our city remain invisible.

Poster advertising Peterborough's 'Youth News' event.

...cue the ‘Youth News’ campaign!

In the summer of 2023, I surveyed 40 young people with varying levels of engagement in the local youth offer on the places they usually sought their information and opportunities, and the factors important to them in choosing whether to attend an event. Whilst the importance of social media and peer approval was no revelation, other factors were a surprise. The survey identified networks for the distribution of youth news that I felt, if used right by creators of opportunities, could prove promising.

On November 29th, I hope to bring together these creators and networks, to launch the survey results in full and begin developing the relationships and strategies we will need to implement this data’s implications.

Therefore, I ask: if you have something to offer young people in Peterborough, you are cordially invited to join me at the event for the launch of our ‘Youth News’ network. Likewise, if you have an audience with young people, as a parent, community leader, teacher, sports coach- you name it- your presence is extremely desired.

Only by forming a strong, evidence-based network for the distribution of youth news will we finally ensure all important opportunities and information are received and understood by our young community, from health services and employability support to life-changing projects, events and safe spaces to relax.