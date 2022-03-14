Fuel prices are fluctuating on a daily basis and vary significantly across Peterborough - so it's wise to look around before you fill up at pumps across the city.

The soaring cost of petrol and diesel has contributed to the current living crisis - which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high – and motoring organisations are now warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars if the pattern continues.

The decision by Russia – the world’s second biggest oil producing nation – to invade Ukraine is primarily to blame for the continued oil price increase but even before the conflict oil output was lagging behind worldwide demand.

Total Energies, in Eastfield Road, is among the fuel stations which is charging below the national average for petrol in Peterborough.

Last week drivers were hit by the average cost of a litre of petrol reaching a record of £1.60 – although figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday (March 13) was 163.5p, while diesel was 173.4p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the average price of petrol “appears to be on a collision course with £1.65 a litre”.

PetrolPrices.com tracks prices at supermarkets and independent retailers across Peterborough and reveals the prices fuel stations across the city are charging – and there are still 15 stations in Peterborough that are still charging below £1.60.

Cheapest stations for petrol in Peterborough

Sainsbury's in Oxney Road is in the top ten cheapest fuel court across the city (image: David Lowndes)

1. Esso, Ramsey Service Station – unleaded: 144.9p and diesel: 162.9p

2. Morrisons, Lincoln Road – unleaded: 152.9p and diesel: 166.9p

3. Tesco, Neil Way Horse Drove – unleaded: 152.9p and diesel: 162.9p

4. Texaco, MFG Kingfisher – unleaded: 153.9p and diesel: 175.9p

5. Morrisons, Peterborough Stanground – unleaded: 154.9p and diesel: 167.9p

6. Market Deeping Filling Station, Godsey Lane – unleaded: 154.9p and diesel: 164.9p

7. Shell Westwood, Atherstone Avenue – unleaded: 155.9p and diesel: 171.9p

8. Tesco Peterborough Extra, Serpentine Green Centre – unleaded: 156.9p and diesel: 165.9p

9. Esso, Padholme Road Service Station – unleaded: 157.9p and diesel: 165.9p

10. Sainsbury's Peterborough, Oxney Road – unleaded: 157.9p and diesel 169.9p

11. BP, Bretton SF Connect, Bretton Way – unleaded: 157.9p and diesel 168.9p

12. JET, Werrington Service Station – unleaded: 158.9p and diesel: 169.9p

13. Eastfield Road Service Station, Eastfield Road – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel: 169.9p

14. Co-op Orton, Paxton Road – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel: 168.9p

15. Tesco Werrington, Staniland Way – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel: 165.9

16. JET, Tallington Service Station – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel: 169.9p

17. BP, Newtoll Service Station – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel: 179.9p

The prices listed by the Peterborough Telegraph are the most up-to-date fuel costs, as recorded by PetrolPrices.com, at the time of writing (14 March).

The figures are for unleaded fuel and diesel at petrol stations within a ten-mile radius of the city - and are subject to change.