The Peterborough School celebrates the success of students at annual speech day at Peterborough Cathedral

The Peterborough School celebrated the success of its students at its annual speech day at Peterborough Cathedral.

The independent school, in Thorpe Road, welcomed around 800 guests to the cathedral on October 14 to congratulate students for their achievements in the 2021-2022 academic year.

There were approximately 100 prize winners in attendance, as well as staff and parents, who listened to the The Peterborough School headmaster Adrian Meadows’ annual speech and speeches from the school’s head boy, head girl, and their deputies.

The Peterborough School prize winners at annual speech day at Peterborough Cathedral

A cheque for more than £6,000 was presented to the Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS).

“We are delighted our students have managed to fundraise such an incredible amount for this important charity that supports children’s mental health and to know that this money will go towards helping young people access free counselling services,” The Peterborough School headmaster, Adrian Meadows, said.

The chair of governors, Ken Craig, welcomed guest speaker Professor Ross Renton, principal of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) Peterborough, who gave an address to students about aiming high and persevering with their education to ensure future success.

The schools preparatory school choir sang a rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Any Dream Will Do’, which was followed by the chapel choir’s, ‘O, How Amiable Are Thy Dwellings’ by Ralph Vaughan Williams.