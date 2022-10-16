Potential students are being urged to sign up for new courses starting in January at Peterborough’s university.

Unlike many universities, a large number of courses at ARU Peterborough have two main start dates, in September and January.

Following years of careful planning and preparation, 20 September marked the first day of teaching for many students at University House, which features sector-leading facilities including cutting-edge computer science, nursing and midwifery, and biomedical science labs.

Principal Ross Renton at the new university

ARU Peterborough has worked with over 170 local employers to co-create the courses on offer.

The university is now offering a wide range of undergraduate courses and degree apprenticeships starting in January, including Accounting and Finance, Business and Management, Digital Marketing, Building Surveying, Construction Management, Manufacturing Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Agri-food Technology, Environmental Management and Biomedical Science – as well as its first postgraduate course, a Masters degree in Supply Chain Management.

ARU Peterborough received over 1,600 applications to start courses this autumn, and is expecting to support more than 950 learners this trimester. This includes up to 650 students based at University House, and other provision includes support for small business owners as part of Small Business Britain’s Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme. This is one of a range of industry-linked short courses being delivered across the academic year, including a number of Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) accredited short courses.

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “ARU Peterborough’s facilities have been designed from the ground up to ensure students have the best possible learning environment, and our courses have been shaped to ensure they meet the talent needs of local companies, both now and in the future.

“January is the second main entry point for students to join ARU Peterborough, and our numbers will continue to grow thanks to a range of undergraduate courses, degree apprenticeships, and postgraduate provision. The January entry point is expected to prove particularly attractive to international and mature students, while there is an additional entry point planned in May for a smaller number of specialist apprenticeship courses.”

For more information visit aru.ac.uk/Peterborough