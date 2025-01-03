'The panic was surreal': Peterborough mum's horror as she watches fire take over her home on her pet cam on New Year's Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family dog had to be rescued from inferno

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough mum has spoken of ‘surreal panic’ as she watched a fire take over her home as she raced back to the property from a New Year’s Eve party.

The Orton resident, who has asked not to be named, had taken her young family – her partner, her three children aged eight, six and two, and her sister and her two children – to the celebrations at the Holiday Inn on December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after receiving a phone call from her neighbour telling her the nightmare news that her house in Orton had caught fire, she raced home, all while watching her smoke filled kitchen on the pet camera, trying in vain to get a glimpse of the beloved dog BB.

Some of the damage caused in the fire

Thankfully, the much loved pet was rescued from the house, and was being cared for by a neighbour as fire fighters tackled the blaze.

The woman and her family are now being looked after by her sister – and the community around Ledham in Orton where she lives has also come to her support.

“I was watching the pet camera in our kitchen where our dog sleeps when we are not at home. But I couldn't see anything as kitchen was full of smoke. The panic was surreal.”

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, she said: “We were at the new year's family celebrations at the Holiday Inn Hotel. We were having a great time, enjoying the food and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services at the scene

"At about 10.30pm my sister ( she lives a few doors away from me) got call a from our neighbour that my house is on fire.

"My sister started to shout to us that our house is on fire. My first thought was that there is a dog in the house. The hotel staff were extremely helpful and sorted taxi for us and helped gather our belongings as quick as possible.

"While we were in the taxi I was watching the pet camera in our kitchen where our dog sleeps when we are not at home. But I couldn't see anything as kitchen was full of smoke. The panic was surreal.

"I just remembered my oldest daughter crying and shouting ‘is BB alive?’ "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire caused a large amount of damage to the property

The family were desperate to get home, urging the taxi driver to get there as quickly as possible.

The mum said: “We were begging him to hurry up as our house is literally on fire, and my children were screaming in panic.

"When we turned in to the street I just jumped out of taxi with my two year old and ran to the fireman to ask if they got my dog.

"With massive relief they said that the dog had been saved and handed to neighbours. I'm extremely thankful for that, and for the amazing neighbours who took my scared dog to their house and kept her safe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The smell of smoke was insane”

By the time they arrived back home, the fire had been largely extinguished by the fire crews, and the enormity of what had happened started to sink in.

She said: “The fire was down by the time we arrived, but the smell of smoke was insane.

"My good friend who lives in our neighborhood took the girls to her house to keep them warm and safe and so they don't have to see what's happening.

“Our neighbours from next door have been affected too. So I talked with them to see what actually happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We stayed at our sister's house for the night. And we are extremely thankful to her as she kept everyone together. It was a massive support. She was the one who received the dreaded call and was suffering from shock herself.”

“We are just glad that we have home to return to, even though there is damage that will take time to sort out."

The family are now starting to rebuild – thanks to amazing support they have received from residents in the Ortons.

They have been gifted time at The Marriott Hotel to allow the children to use the swimming pool, and adults the spa.

The mum said: “We are just glad that we have home to return to, even though there is damage that will take time to sort out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we have been extremely fortunate that we and our neighbours are all safe, including my dog and neighbours beloved pets.

“I don't even know how to express my gratitude to amazing Orton community"

“The amount of support we have received from our local community is just crazy. I don't even know how to express my gratitude to amazing Orton community who have come together and made sure we all are OK.

"It helped as we didn't feel like we are on our own in this.

"Thank you so so much to absolutely everyone, to all the neighbours who were banging on our doors just in case we are at home. To all of those people who came around to support, make sure the children are safe and not exposed to terrifying views and smells, people who looked after our terrified dog and those who kept supporting us next day through messages, through calls, through getting money together for children to enjoy a day at the swimming pool as their new year fun was cut short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I could go on and on. I’m just so grateful for everything at the moment.”

Investigation into blaze continues

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the service said: “At 10.27pm on Tuesday (31) crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a fire in Ledham, Orton Brimbles, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a shed that had spread to the rear of a house, and the ground floor was well alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They used hose reels, small gear and a short extension ladder to extinguish the fire. Crews then used a positive pressure ventilation fan to dampen down the affected area.

“One dog was rescued from the property by the fire service, and there were no injuries.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

While the investigation continues, Councillor Kirsty Knight, who represents the Orton Waterville Ward, said: “It may of been a fire work that has caused this due to the strong winds. Please think twice before setting off fire works especially in these strong winds and built up residential areas. It’s not safe and not good for the animals. I have seen videos of the fireworks on New Year hitting windows and hearing the children scream petrified is just awful. Have some common sense.”