Taxi marshals to help Peterborough revellers get home safely this Christmas

Taxi Marshals will be operating in Peterborough over the festive season

Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire Police are collaborating to offer the service with marshals operating over the busy festive period. Marshals will be operating every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, as well as Sunday 26 December and Sunday 2 January.

Two Security Industry Authority (SIA) registered marshals will operate on the city’s Broadway and New Road taxi ranks, working to prevent alcohol fuelled anti-social behaviour and ensure passengers can access taxis quickly and get home safely. They will also work to prevent private hire vehicles from touting.

The marshals will carry body worn cameras and radios which will give them access to CCTV and the police. Taxi marshals will also receive training on how to spot the signs of predatory behaviour.

Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “The safety of the public is our utmost priority and the marshals provide a valuable service, particularly at busy times such as the Christmas and New Year period, when there are more people out enjoying themselves and then looking for a way home.

“With the support of the marshals we are able to provide a strong visual presence and ensure that people visiting the city centre in the evenings get home safely, whilst keeping an eye out for any concerns regarding vulnerability and predatory behaviour”.