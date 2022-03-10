Tasty treaty for shoppers to celebrate 40th anniversary of Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre

Hundreds of visitors were given complimentary cupcakes as they walked through the shopping centre which opened 40 years ago on March 9. Shoppers could also walk through take the opportunity to walk through the gallery of Queensgate’s memories – a display of images from the initial construction to the opening ceremony and photographs of the old fountains and local punk rockers and much more. Mr Broadhead, centre director, said: “We are excited to open our exhibition and celebrate 40 years of Queensgate Shopping Centre. “The exhibition truly shows it is the people of Peterborough that make the history of the centre so important and diverse, there have been so wonderful times over the decades. “As we take a look at the past, we also focus on a fantastic new future for the centre that will see the £60 million extension with cinema, leisure and retail open later this year. “Thank you to our fantastic customers, retailers and staff for their ongoing support, and here’s to the next 40 years.”The Queensgate exhibition will be open for two weeks and is located in North Square. On Saturday, Queensgate invites people to join more of the anniversary celebrations with a Time Travelling Disco from 11am until 4pm. There will also be a Scavenger Hunt for families. To get involved, customers can pick up an entry form from the customer information desk and find the #40Years0fQueensgate hashtags in various retailer windows in and around Queensgate.